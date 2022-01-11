Indoor axe-throwing could be coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow for indoor axe throwing in specific zoning districts within city limits.

Axe-throwing is not allowed in city limits, but there are several axe-throwing businesses in the surrounding area.

The city council deferred heard the first reading of the ordinance on Tuesday after it was deferred from December’s meeting. Then, council members could not agree to approve or disapprove and asked for more information from Kenneth May, the city’s zoning administrator.

The main topic of conversation was a provision in the ordinance that said at least 50% of the gross square footage for any axe-throwing facility need to be for throwing lanes. The city council, with a recommendation from May, ultimately agreed on a motion to remove that condition from the ordinance.

“What we’re doing here is spending a ton of time on a tiny thing that is everywhere else when we should be focusing our energies on more important things,” councilman Gregg Smith said.

The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled in two weeks.