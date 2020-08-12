Injunction filed to stop man from using property to shoot guns towards Socastee homes

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — An injunction has been filed to stop a man from using his property to allow people to shoot guns towards homes in Socastee, according to the Horry County Public Index.

According to court documents, George R. Ferrell, III., owns the property in Socastee and people shooting from the property have hit “multiple homes on several occasions.”

Documents also say Horry County Police Department requests have failed to stop the shooting.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson believes the “farm” has a reputation of being a breach of the peace and the conduct on the property is “offensive to public decency, morals, peace, and health, and constitute a public nuisance.”

Homeowners told News13 in October they are concerned.

A police report, filed in 2019, says officers spoke to the owner of an adjacent construction lot about the gunshots after a nearby resident allegedly brought in pellets from skeet shooting that hit their home.

The owner of the property who reportedly lets their children and friends use the space for shooting, agreed to no longer shoot skeet and create a new berm for shooting handguns or rifles, the report says.

Officers checked the site a few days later, the report says, to find Ferrell had not created another berm.

Read the full injunction below: