Injunction filed to stop new construction in Horry County, hearing scheduled

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An injunction has been filed to stop new construction in Horry County and a motions hearing has been scheduled.

A request for a hearing was submitted on August 1, according to court documents obtained by News13.

A motions hearing is scheduled for October 14 regarding a request for the court to place a temporary restraining order and/or preliminary injunction on new construction in the county, a notice of motion scheduling says.

The request for an injunction was filed by Timothy Irving after nearly 1,180 residents signed a petition to have new construction stopped.

The petitioners say Horry County Council members are ignoring flood dangers and want all new construction stopped until the Army Corps of Engineers determine that new construction can be deemed safe based on the flood plain that FEMA determines.

They also claim the council has intentionally or unintentionally ignored flooding issues and haven’t made plans to take care of flood water and sewage associated with natural disasters.

The petitioners also say they have suffered “tremendous loss in equity, use of property, loss of real property, or having been forced to invest in our communities to greater extent of adding additional band or SBA loans to rebuild our communities, plea to this court for relief from the poor planning and proposals and ordinances by way of Horry County Council.”

In March, News13 reported that residents from Longs, Socastee, Bucksport, Conway and Myrtle Beach had started a petition to temporarily stop construction in the county until an assessment on the flood risks in the area is complete.

