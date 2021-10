MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries are reported after a three-car crash Saturday on Highway 17 near Brookgreen Gardens, according to the Georgetown County EMD.

Vehicles involved in the crash are in both north and southbound lanes. Midway Fire Rescue is on scene. It’s unclear how many people were injured or their conditions.

Lanes have reopened but drivers should still expect delays, according to Georgetown County EMD.

News13 has reached out for more information.