3 injured after crash with ejection in Aynor area of Horry County

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash with ejection Friday evening in the Aynor area of Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 5:43 p.m. in the area of Dixon Road and Magnolia Highway in the Aynor area, according to HCFR. Three people are being transported to the hospital.

The road is closed in the area as crews work. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.