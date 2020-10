UPDATE: This crash is now considered to be deadly, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident report.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported after a crash near Hwy 501 and Hwy 544 in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 1:55 p.m. One person was ejected from a vehicle, according to HCFR.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: At 1:55 p.m., #HCFR crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident with ejection in the area of E. Highway 501 and the Highway 544 overpass.



Injuries are reported. Please avoid this area to avoid delays.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area to avoid delays. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.