Injuries reported after crash on Hwy 17 Business in Surfside Beach

Injuries reported in crash on Hwy 17 Business in Surfside Beach Monday (WBTW)

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported after a crash on Hwy 17 Business in Surfside Beach Monday afternoon, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Melody Lane in front of Tupelo Bay Villas. The road was blocked, according to a News13 photographer on scene. The scene has since cleared.

Surfside Beach Police Department was on scene. There is no word on how many people were injured.

