One injured in crash involving motorcycle near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at about 9:16 p.m. on Fantasy Harbour Boulevard near Forestbrook Road, according to HCFR. A News13 crew on scene saw a motorcycle lying in the middle of the street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
