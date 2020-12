HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are responding to a crash with injuries in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the area of Hwy 17 Bypass and Hwy 544, SCHP said. A News13 employee saw a severely damaged motorcycle in the middle of the exit ramp from Hwy 17 North Bypass to Hwy 544 East.

One lane of Hwy 544 was closed in the area.

There is no word on how many people were injured or their conditions. Count on News13 as we work to learn more.