GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday evening in a crash on Hwy 17 Bypass near Garden City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There’s no word how many vehicles were involved or exactly how many people were injured. The crash happened near the Garden City Connector.

South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the roadway is blocked in the area. News13 has a crew heading to the scene.

Count on us for updates.