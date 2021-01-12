Injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy 544 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries are reported in a crash on Hwy 544 in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Glenmere Drive, according to SCHP. A News13 photographer on the scene says Dick Pond Road is closed in both directions and expected to be closed for a while, according to officials on scene.

Officials tell us the crash involved a motorcycle.

News13 is working to learn more. We have a crew heading to the scene. Count on us for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.