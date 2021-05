AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was displaced after a house caught fire late Friday night in Aynor, but no one was injured, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 11:27 p.m. to the fire on Bakers Chapel Road, HCRF said in a Facebook post. The fire was brought under control, and there will be an investigation, HCFR said.

HCFR initially posted that there were injuries reported in the fire but updated that information Saturday morning. Count on News13 for updates.