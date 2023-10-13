MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Recent discussions for the redevelopment of Inlet Square Mall may breathe new life into the shopping center.

Specific details of the redevelopment have not been formally released, but during Monday night’s Horry County zoning board of appeals meeting, the new owner of the Inlet Square Mall, developer, and engineer spoke about their plans which include extensive demolition, new buildings, and site improvements.

In February, the land was purchased by Inlet Square Investments LLC for $6 million. The Inlet Square Mall property sits on around 60 acres of land and was originally developed back in 1990. The mall was home to more than 25 different stores. Today, only two remain and they are Belk and Planet Fitness, but Paramount Development corporation is hoping to change this very soon.

David Harner, vice president and senior development manager of Paramount Development said they are all excited about what they can do with the property.

“This is the old JCP building,” Harner said. “We intend to re-tenant that that’s the old Kmart building, we intend to re-tenant that we intend to knock down all the buildings in between build new buildings, hotels, all this will adhere to code. We’re working with DoD on these things. I mean, I think overall we’re excited about what we can do with this property. But again, it’s back to that partnership.”

Paramount is one of many developers who have attempted to tackle Inlet Square Mall. They plan to make the official announcement soon to clarify more of the project’s specifics, until then many have said they look forward to the empty mall’s transformation into a mixed-use development.

Count on News13 for updates as the story continues to develop.