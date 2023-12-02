MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Inlet Square Mall tenants will soon be searching for a new place to call home as redevelopment efforts begin on the Inlet Square Mall property that has sat mostly empty and undeveloped.

According to a news release by Paramount Development Corporation, owner of the Inlet Square Mall property, the interior of the mall will close in the first quarter of 2024 for redevelopment.

Belk and Planet Fitness will be incorporated as tenants of the redeveloped property and all other tenants are expected to relocate by the end of this year’s holiday season, the release said.

“Interior malls across America have become increasingly difficult to operate, and Inlet Square has not been immune from that trend,” said a spokesperson for the company. “We regret the impact this decision will have on our current tenants; however, due to vacancy rates and other economic pressures, operating the interior mall is simply no longer viable. Our objective with this redevelopment is for Inlet Square to add value and vibrancy to the community well into the future. We are extremely excited about what the future holds for Inlet Square.”

The proposed revitalization of the 60-acre Inlet Square property will include a retail core, medical facilities, restaurants, hotels, and the development of several restaurant and service outparcel users along US Highway 17 Bypass, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Horry County Administration Committee approved a motion to redevelop the Inlet Square Mall, making the first official step towards redevelopment.

The mall was originally developed back in 1990 and was home to more than 25 different stores, but only two remain now — Belk and Planet Fitness.

Discussions for redevelopment of the property were sparked in October when the new owner of the Inlet Square Mall, a developer, and engineer spoke about their plans for revitalization which included extensive demolition of the property, new buildings, and site improvements at a Horry County zoning board of appeals meeting.

Count on News13 for updates.