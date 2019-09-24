Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in transport vehicle by J. Reuben Long officers; SLED investigating

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An inmate has died after being found unresponsive in a transport vehicle by J. Reuben Long Detention Center officers.

Abed Naqshabandi, 28, was found “unresponsive in the transportation compartment of a detention vehicle after returning from the Conway Medical Center,” according to Brooke Holden, with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Naqshabandi was taken back to Conway Medical Center by ambulance and later to Grand Strand Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

“In accordance with Detention Center protocol regarding in-custody inmate deaths, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was contacted, responded to the incident and is conducting an inquiry into the incident,” Holden also said. “No foul play is detected at this time.”

