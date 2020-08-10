Inmate sues for masks to be distributed to all prisoners at J. Reuben Long

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An inmate is suing the Horry County sheriff and the director of the county’s detention center because he says they are not providing inmates with masks.

Theodore Bolick is asking the court to mandate all prisoners be given masks at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is also seeking punitive and compensatory damages.

The suit claims the defendants, Sheriff Phillip Thompson, Director Marcus Rhodes, and Major J. Johnson, “through their deliberate and indifference to the health and safety of the prisoners,” refuse to provide and issue masks. The suit also claims they refuse to allow Bolick to wear a mask of his own, thus not giving him the ability to protect himself.

This is a violation of his rights under the Fourteenth Amendment, states Bolick.

Bolick is seeking a jury trial, a court order mandating all prisoners be issued masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and punitive and compensatory damages each in excess of $10,000.

News13 has reached out for comment from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. Government agencies typically do not comment on litigation.