Interstate 73 could bring economic development to parts of inland Horry County

HAND, S.C. (WBTW) – Economic development officials in Horry Could say Interstate 73 could have a major impact on the interior part of the county if it comes to be.

“You think of what an interstate would do not really just for Myrtle Beach specifically, but Horry County as a whole and really the surrounding area,” Director of Economic Development and Government Relations for the Conway Chamber of Commerce Devin Parks said. “Anytime you have a brand new interstate coming in, that pumps in new jobs. You have industrial parks popping up, commercial real estate. The more jobs you have, the more people you have living here.”

The proposed highway would run from the Rockingham, North Carolina area, through Marlboro and Dillon Counties, before crossing I-95 and then going into Highway 22 in Horry County.

Governor McMaster is expected to announce $300 million in funding for the road in Horry County during an event in Myrtle Beach Monday.

President and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation Sandy Davis said although she’s heard some concern from businesses in Loris and Conway, the highway could help Horry County attract large industrial companies.

“We usually can’t recruit companies that are looking for 2,000 jobs because the larger companies are not going to locate where there is not an interstate,” she said.

Some commercial businesses along the proposed I-73 corridor, like the Hand Farm Market, believe the interstate would bring more traffic to some of Horry County’s small communities.

“It could impact the whole area as far as economy wise,” farm market manager Roy Ginn said.

Count on News13 for updates on Monday’s announcement.