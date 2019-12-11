Investigation underway at Myrtle Beach Safari, SLED issuing search warrants

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – An investigation is underway at Myrtle Beach Safari off Folly Road.
SLED confirms it is issuing search warrants, according to the agency’s spokesperson Tommy Crosby.
SCDNR is assisting in the investigation, according to spokesperson Kaley Lawrimore.
News13’s crew in the area has seen SLED agents and Horry County officers on-scene.
It’s still unclear what prompted the investigation.
