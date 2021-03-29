Investigator: Carolina Forest apartment complex fire started on porch; cause undetermined

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire at a Carolina Forest apartment complex was believed to have started on the porch and the cause is undetermined, according to investigators with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The investigator said the fire is believed to have started on the porch of one of the units on the 3rd floor and that he could not rule out the possibility of “improperly discarded smoking materials.”

The fire happened March 12 at an apartment complex on Signature Drive. Twenty-five people were displaced in the fire.

In total, 12 units were damaged. No injuries were reported.