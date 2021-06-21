Investigators can’t rule out smoking materials, fireworks, in Horry County apartment fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Investigators can’t rule out improperly-discarded smoking materials or fireworks as the possible cause of a June 1 fire at an apartment complex on Shore Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were called on June 1 to the Ocean Bridge Complex for a fire. Parts of the building had to be torn down due to the four-alarm fire, which displaced five people.

Most of the building’s 15 units were damaged by the fire, wind, water and smoke. No one was injured.

Horry County Fire Rescue’s fire investigation unit has determined that the fire started outside, in the mulch, on the ocean-facing side of the building, according to Tony Cases, a spokesperson for the department.