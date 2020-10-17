Investigators don’t rule out improperly discarded smoking materials as cause of fatal Windsor Green fire

Note: Video above has no audio and some parts may appear black due to redactions.

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue Investigators ruled the cause of a fatal fire at Windsor Green as undetermined, but couldn’t rule out improperly discarded smoking material, according to documents.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the 4900 block of Windsor Green Way in Carolina Forest Sept. 25 for a fire. Faye Yarborough, 68, died in the fire, according to the coroner’s office. Investigators said witnesses tried to rescue Yarborough by prying open a door with a screwdriver.

Fire crews found Yarborough in the back bedroom. She died after being taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Investigators found most of the damage in the back bedroom where Yarborough was found. Investigators said there were improperly discarded smoking materials throughout the house and garbage cans full of paper and cigarette butts in the living room.

Investigators also found a large amount of empty alcohol bottles throughout the house, according to documents. A lighter and a marijuana pipe were also found on a mattress, according to investigators.

The case has been turned over to Horry County police, which is typical when a fire involves significant property damage or loss of life, Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Tony Casey said.