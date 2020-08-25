‘It hits us close to home’: Family, law enforcement join to honor HCPD officer who died from COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Friends and family paid respects to Horry County Police Department Cpl. Michael Ambrosino, who died last week after battling COVID-19.

“It hits us close to home,” said Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill.

Hundreds of folks from local police and fire departments, the state patrol and many others joined the family in honoring Ambrosino Tuesday morning.

They joined at Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet for a private ceremony before the 75-car procession made its way to Myrtle Beach State Park.

Horry County Fire Rescue raised an American Flag high over the park as the procession arrived.

There, friends of Cpl. Ambrosino stood along the pier pouring sand and shells over in honor of his time on the Horry County P.D. Beach Patrol and his love for the ocean.

An airplane with the message, “RIP Ambro” flew over the Myrtle Beach State Park as family and friends gathered on the pier.

Chief Hill says the department remains resilient and will continue to honor Ambrosino.

“Right now, our officers are engaged in the day-to-day logistics of making sure we honor Mike and his family, but I’m sure in the days to come, it will hit us harder,” said Chief Hill.

Cpl. Ambrosino spent more than 32 years in law enforcement, and seven with the Horry County Police Department.

He served on the South Precinct Patrol, Honor Guard, Beach Patrol, among other teams, and to Chief Hill, Ambrosino epitomized commitment since the day he retired from New York to work in Horry County.

“He came down here, applied for the Horry County Police Department and got accepted and came to work and did an excellent, outstanding job every day,” said Chief Hill.