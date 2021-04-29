‘It’s a total shock for me’: Neighbor shocked by ‘active shooting’ investigation near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A neighbor and friend of the suspect arrested after an “active shooting” situation Thursday near Conway tells News13 she is shocked at the events that took place.

A neighbor and friend, Audrey Caughill, took video of the moment she says Terry Brady was taken into custody.

“I tried to get in touch with them to make sure everything was ok and of course I didn’t get a reply to anything,” Caughill said.

She said this is mind-blowing to her, saying Brady was a good guy who was always helping out.

“They’ve just been your typical good neighbors,” she said. “I never would have expected this. It’s a total shock for me.”

Caughill, like many neighbors, were asked to stay inside as shots were fired and a fire broke out in connection with the incident. For hours, residents were unable to get into their homes while the scene was active.

A former friend of Brady told News13 things could’ve been much worse.

“He told his daughter this morning — his daughter — his wife’s daughter called me this afternoon and said he was going to try and have the cops kill him,” Tom Korinek said. “He was gonna do police suicide. That’s what his intentions were.”

News13 was told one person was injured but officials couldn’t say how at this time. We also learned that Brady spent several years in prison in Oklahoma for convictions on assault with a weapon, larceny, and escape. He was released in 2008.