‘It’s beautiful and we want to keep it that way’: Murrells Inlet community clean up brings out more than 200 people

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Every year, Murrells Inlet hosts an event called “The Spring Tide Community Clean Up and Chowder Cookoff.”



Executive Director for the group, Meredith Harrison said every year in April the community gets together and cleans up the inlet.



“Whether that be by boat or on foot, we clean up for about two hours and then once its over we celebrate where we live and how lucky we are to live here,” Harrison said.

Volunteers get to eat delicious food for free and listen to music at the Hot Fish Club once the job is done. Harrison said more than 200 volunteer came out to pick up trash.

“I feel lucky and I feel like a lot of people here are lucky as well to live in this great town of Murrells Inlet. It’s beautiful, it’s small and quaint, and we want to keep it that way. So, we want to keep it clean and fun for us and fun for people who come after us,” Harrison said.

Volunteers said they were grateful to be residents of Murrells Inlet and want to make sure their community stays clean.



“We are so lucky to have the inlet as a natural resource, a place where we get to go and get to enjoy, and we want to keep it nice for future generations,” Harrison said. “It’s really important to us to keep our place looking good for tourists when they come and people who live here.”



“We think it’s extremely important. We are fairly new to the community and this is our first clean up of Murrells Inlet but we live here and we want it to be nice for ourselves and for visitors and so we are happy to come out and do our part,” volunteer Diane Schnauble said.



“We try to do a lot of community involvement and what we can do we enjoy it. It’s just something that you can give back. This is so beautiful here we can’t believe we live here,” volunteer Brian Schnauble said.

You can view more grand Strand news here.