‘It’s got to be addressed’: Horry County leaders create flooding subcommittee

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders formed a new group dedicated specifically towards preventing floods.

Bethany Bible Chapel hosted a community meeting Tuesday for developers, residents and county leaders to discuss a proposed housing development off Four Mile Road. It’s a common sight across the county, as more developments are planned.

The main concern for many people living across the county is if new homes will make flooding worse.

“We’ve got to do something about the flooding issues inside of Horry County,” said Al Allen, a member of Horry County Council representing Aynor. “That has got to be our number one issue going into this year.”

Council chair Johnny Gardner created a new flooding subcommittee to do just that. Ten county officials, state representatives, developers and activists will serve on the subcommittee.

Here’s a list of subcommittee members:

Harold Worley, county council member from North Myrtle Beach

Steve Gosnell, Horry County Administrator

Johnny Gardner, county council chair

Al Allen, county council member from Aynor

State Rep. William Bailey, R-North Myrtle Beach

State Rep. Kevin Hardee, R-Loris

Alex Hyman, member of Conway City Council

April O’Leary, member of Horry County Rising

Nick Godwin, vice president of Southern Asphalt

Forest Beverly, Beverly Homes

The subcommittee will recommend how county council can improve flood resiliency.

“We can’t hear just one side,” said Gardner. “We got to hear all sides, so we can come up with an answer.”

“How do we move the water through and out of Horry County better?” Allen said.

Allen, who’s the chair of the county’s infrastructure and regulation committee, says his group can’t properly handle all of the flooding issues.

“We’ve got so many things happening with the county, day-to-day operations, we don’t really have the time that it’s going to take to really dedicate to that subject and it’s got to be addressed,” he said.

Gardner says he hopes for some ways to pay for things like drainage upgrades soon.

“I’m hoping that they will come back in June with some recommendations and I’m hoping they will have some impact fee money projections that we can tie in with that,” he said.

Council member Harold Worley of North Myrtle Beach will chair the flooding subcommittee, which is expected to meet for the first time next month.