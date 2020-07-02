It’s official! Iconic Springmaid Pier to open on Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach officially opens on Friday, according to The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, owners of the pier.

The pier, just off the southern point of Ocean Boulevard, succumbed to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 after severe damage. It will be open for daily use while following Myrtle Beach’s social distancing guidelines

Benches located on the Springmaid Pier are separated by six feet in length and all employees will be complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Upon opening, some of the pier’s amenities and services may only be available on a limited basis.

The gift and tackle shop and Southern Tide Bar & Grille are also open and adhering to social distancing protocol.

Reconstruction on the pier began in May 2019, following approvals from federal, state and local agencies. The approximately year-long construction process proceeded without interruption, allowing the pier to reopen in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Built in 1953 as part of the original Springmaid Resort, the Springmaid Pier became a popular landmark for the area and is now recognized as one of the longest piers on the east coast of the United States.

The newly reopened Springmaid Pier is once again 1,680 feet long and 24 feet wide, and offers ample amenities such as benches, fish cleaning/washing stations, restrooms and more. To better protect the pier from future storm damage, it has been reinforced with steel rather than timber and is raised at the end to combat future storm surge. Construction was done by South Carolina-based Cape Romain Contractors.

“This project has been highly anticipated for a long time now, with many fans of the pier anxious for it to reopen,” said Michael Frits, General Manager of the DoubleTree Resort. “Reopening the Springmaid Pier for summer is a great way to safely welcome people back after weeks of isolation.”

“We celebrate the reopening of the Springmaid Pier and the return of a significant symbol of South Carolina tourism,” said Duane Parrish, Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. “It underscores the timeless appeal of the Grand Strand and the great experiences families have enjoyed in South Carolina for generations.”