J.C. Penney to close Myrtle Beach Mall location, reports say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – J.C. Penney is closing several stores around the country, including one on the Grand Strand, reports say.

USA TODAY reports the J.C. Penney location at the Myrtle Beach Mall will be one of the stores shutting its doors.

The newspaper says the retailer gave an effective closing date of April 24th.

The Myrtle Beach location is one of six reportedly shutting down.

USA TODAY says stores at the following locations will be closing come springtime:

Missoula, Montana: Southgate Mall

Southgate Mall Valley Stream, New York: Green Acres Mall

Green Acres Mall Raleigh, North Carolina: North Hills Shopping Center

North Hills Shopping Center Akron, Ohio: Chapel Hill Mall

Chapel Hill Mall Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa Promenade

Tulsa Promenade Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Myrtle Beach Mall

A call center is also slated to close.