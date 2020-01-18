J.C. Penney to close Myrtle Beach Mall location, reports say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – J.C. Penney is closing several stores around the country, including one on the Grand Strand, reports say.

USA TODAY reports the J.C. Penney location at the Myrtle Beach Mall will be one of the stores shutting its doors.

The newspaper says the retailer gave an effective closing date of April 24th.

The Myrtle Beach location is one of six reportedly shutting down.

USA TODAY says stores at the following locations will be closing come springtime:

  • Missoula, Montana: Southgate Mall
  • Valley Stream, New York: Green Acres Mall
  • Raleigh, North Carolina: North Hills Shopping Center
  • Akron, Ohio: Chapel Hill Mall  
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa Promenade
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina: Myrtle Beach Mall

A call center is also slated to close.

