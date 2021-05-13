J. Reuben Long Detention Center hiring nearly 30 corrections officers

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The J. Reuben Long Detention Center has dozens of open positions.

The county jail is working to hire nearly 30 corrections officers, a custodian and maintenance technician in order to be fully staffed in what officials said is the largest number of open positions they’ve had in years.

Director Marcus Rhodes said the jail has a partnership with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy that works to certify new hires within a year – no experience required.

“We’ll give you all the training you need and all the certifications you need,” he said.

Rhodes said the pandemic has impacted the jail’s workforce and some officers have moved on.

“We lose officers through typically attrition, retirement,” he said. “We’ve actually had officers leave us and go to local police departments who need officers as well.”

Many officers are now working overtime to fill the need.

“It’s a mixed bag there,” Rhodes said. “Some are [working] 12 hours [of overtime] and some are a little shorter.”

Requirements include open availability, being at least 21 years old and having a clean background.

“Someone who’s honest,” Rhodes said. “Someone who is willing to come to work and understands the values and the mission of work that we have.”

Rhodes said his staff needs to keep up with the county’s growth and also take into account the millions of people who visit each year.

“We want to make certain that we maintain a proper number of staff and a proper number of ability to respond to whatever the need the community has,” he said.

For more information on how to apply follow this link.