Job fair coming to Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County government is preparing to host a job fair on Thursday.

The event will be a place to learn more about job opportunities within the county’s government, according to the Horry County Government Facebook page.

Several government offices are set to be at the fair, including Horry County Parks and Recreation, the treasurer’s office, Horry County Memorial Libraries, among several others.

The event will be held on the grounds of the Historic Courthouse from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The courthouse is located at 1201 3rd Avenue in Conway.

In the event of rain, the job fair will be moved to the County Government and Justice Center.

