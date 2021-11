Jon Pardi performs on day one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival’s first weekend on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Jon Pardi, the singer of hits like “Dirt on My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” is the most recent performer to join the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest roster.

The festival announced Friday that Pardi will perform during the event, which takes place from June 9 to June 12.

He’ll join a growing lineup that includes Jason Aldrean, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

Pardi is also known for his songs “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and “Tequila Little Time.”