Judge denies Horry County request to block City of Myrtle Beach campground sales

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied Monday Horry County’s request to temporarily block the City of Myrtle Beach from selling two city-owned campground sites.
“The City of Myrtle Beach is pleased with this week’s order by Circut Court Judge Bejamin H. Culbertson, denying Horry County’s request for a preliminary injunction to block the sale of the city-owned ‘campground’ properties,” the City of Myrtle Beach said.
News13 has reached out to Horry County for comment and have not heard back.
The county filed a lawsuit in December seeking an injunction to halt the city from selling two Lakewood Camping Resort and Pirateland Family Camping Resort, both of which are being leased.
The county took issue with the asking price for the properties, saying they were being sold for less than fair market value. The county also claimed the sell of the properties would hurt the county’s revenue stream.
Myrtle Beach entered into an agreement in 2004 that the city would pay 75% of the lease revenue from Lakewood Camping Resort and Pirateland Family Camping Resort to the county to benefit Myrtle Beach International Airport. The city would get to keep the other 25%, according to the lawsuit.
The order states “the 2004 Agreement is a fully-integrated agreement between the City and the County that ‘supersedes any and all agreements and representations made earlier.’ As such, it’s terms cannot be varied by evidence of any prior agreements. The 2004 Agreement gives the county no interest in proceeds from the sale of the Seascape Properties. The county cannot change its mind 16 years later.”
Since the agreement in 2004, the city has paid $32.7 million to the county from proceeds from the leases, according to the city.
Read the full order below: