Julian Betton set to hold demonstration in Myrtle Beach Sunday, attorney says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Julian Betton is set to hold a demonstration Sunday in Myrtle Beach, his attorney said online.

Betton will be speaking at Myrtle Beach City Hall at 1 p.m. Sunday for the first time publicly, according to Jonny McCoy.

McCoy said they are calling for a ‘peaceful gathering.’

News13 has previously reported that Betton was shot by law enforcement and paralyzed during a 2015 drug raid. He was awarded $11.25 million in February. Betton settled with the DEU task force, the 15th Circuit Court solicitor and other parties for $2.75 million in 2018.