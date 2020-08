A juvenile was struck by a car in the area of 9th Ave. and Withers Alley in Myrtle Beach (WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was struck by a vehicle near 9th Ave. and Withers Alley, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The juvenile is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, Vest said.

No other information is available at this time.