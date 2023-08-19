It’s been nearly three years since Brannagan “Kai” Locklear’s life was taken away at the young age of 19. His friends and family had a memorial jet ski and boat ride each year to honor him.

Brannagan “Kai” Locklear loved being on the water and for the past three years, the people closest to him all gather to celebrate his life with the jet ski and boat ride.

Billie Deese, Kai’s mom, said the tradition keeps his name alive.

“This is what brings happiness and joy to my heart just seeing the community come together,” she said.

In December 2020 Kai’s life was taken at the young age of 19 when he was on a work trip in Virginia and was involved in a car crash during a winter storm.

“Honestly it’s just still shocking that he is not here with us,’ Deese said. “It’s a phone call no parent wants to get and I was in shock for days and days.”

Everyone spent the morning sharing laughter, smiles, and favorite memories of Kai.

“I remember when we would be on the water, and he would try and race everyone and he would end up losing which would be very funny,” Bailee Locklear said. She is Kai’s sister.

The person responsible for this memorial is Adam Buckler, the founder of Carolina Ski Riders. He said use to ride with Kai and his mom and wanted to honor him after he heard about the tragic incident.

“So, we put this together and kind of a memorial for them to remember that there’s always somewhere for you and there’s always a family for you on the water,” Buckler said. “I mean that’s what it’s about. We are very fortunate to be here every day and we are very fortunate, sometimes we take life for granted and this event reminds us not to do that and to give back anyway we can because you just never know.”

Kai’s mom looks forward to continuing this memorial for years to come as it has brought peace to her and her family.

“This has been such a healing process and it helps me, it helps his sisters, his family, his friends,” Deese. “It helps everyone cope with everything a lot better because it just means so much when you are keeping their memory alive and you’re talking about them every day.”

They have created a scholarship in Kai’s name to award $2,500 to three 2024 trade school graduates.