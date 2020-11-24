Keep Horry County Beautiful sends out second survey about possible plastic bag ban

In this Thursday, May 24, 2012 file photo, plastic bags can be seen through the window of a restaurant in Los Angeles. Legislation to phase out and then prohibit single-use plastic as well as paper bags and plastic foam containers is back again in January 2020, in New Jersey after failing to advance in the Legislature’s last session. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Keep Horry County Beautiful sent out a second survey about a possible plastic bag ban in the county.

The 15-question survey asks residents of the county about recycling habits, how they use plastic bags, and what they do with the bags when they’re done with them. It also asks whether or not there should be a fee for anyone who wants plastic bags at the store.

The committee previously sent out a survey in late 2019. More than 80% of Horry County residents said they support a plastic bag ban.

Keep Horry County Beautiful is a subcommittee of the Horry County Parks and Open Space Board.

The survey can be taken here.