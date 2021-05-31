‘Keep in mind what it takes to be free’: Military Appreciation Days parade held at The Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The 2021 Military Appreciation Days parade was in full swing Saturday.

It was a way to show our respect and gratitude toward military members. U.S. Army veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rocky Bleier served as the grand marshal for this year’s parade on Farrow Parkway.

Bleier said he was happy to return to the Grand Strand to be a part of this special event. He also served as grand marshal for the 2013 parade.

“It’s a great pleasure to be back here once again to be grand marshal because Memorial Day weekend is a very special weekend, especially for those of us who have served but for all of us it should be,” Bleier said.

For those who have served, Memorial Day is much more than picnics and parades. They each have a different story, but one thing they do have in common is that they served our country.



“In memory of those who served to allow us the opportunity to be able to have a weekend like this and to keep in mind what it takes to be free,” Bleier said.

“I was in Vietnam. A lot of men, women and nurses gave their lives,” military veteran John Hennigar said.

After the coronavirus pandemic cancelled parades last year, people said they were happy life is starting to return to normal.

“It’s good to see everyone out and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend,” Hennigar said.

No matter how you’re planning to celebrate the holiday weekend, veterans want you to say thanks to those who protect our country every day.

“Because it takes a sacrifice of those men and women who served the country and then lost their lives and given us the freedoms that we have,” Bleier said.