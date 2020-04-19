Breaking News Alert
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Risk for severe thunderstorms overnight tonight

KFC donates food to North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety

Grand Strand

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Staff members at North Myrtle Beach’s Department of Public Safety were able to enjoy some catered food this weekend thanks to a local KFC restaurant.

The North Myrtle Beach KFC stopped by to feed some of the department’s officers, as well as jail and communications staff.

“Thank you for thinking of us and your generosity,” the department said.

Mission BBQ in North Myrtle Beach also recently donated to the department.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories