King tides to make return to Grand Strand in early December

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of North Myrtle Beach is alerting residents that king tides will be returning to the Grand Strand starting on Thursday and continuing through Dec. 7.

The highest tides in the North Myrtle Beach area are expected to be Dec. 4-5, the city said in a news release on Monday. The tides can cause flooding and beach erosion in low-lying areas, the city said.

King Tides occur when the orbits and alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun combine to produce tides that are significantly higher than usual.

Property owners are asked to secure outdoor furniture, garbage cans and other belongings. Vehicles also should be moved to higher ground.

The city also said motorists who encounter high water would avoid traveling on flooded streets because even at speeds as slow as 5 mph a vehicle can create a wake that can force floodwater into homes or buildings. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety officers will be monitoring traffic in flood-prone areas.

A tide table provided by the South Carolina Department of Environmental Control shows the following high tide levels for Dec. 2-7:

Dec. 2 – 6.5 feet

Dec. 3 – 6.8 feet

Dec. 4 – 7 feet

Dec. 5 – 7 feet

Dec. 6 – 6.8 feet