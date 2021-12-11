Boardwalk Billy’s in North Myrtle Beach remains open after small fire quickly contained

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A small fire in a wall outlet at a North Myrtle Beach restaurant was quickly brought under control Saturday before firefighters arrived at the scene, the restaurant’s owner said.

There was only minor damage at Boardwalk Billy’s restaurant, located at 14l07 13th Ave. N., owner Henry O’Boyle said, and the restaurant remains open for business.

Firefighters were called to the restaurant about noon, according to Pat Dowling, a spokesman for the city of North Myrtle Beach.

O’Boyle said the fire department was called to make sure everything was safe and that the outlet in a dining area of the restaurant has already been repaired by an electrician. He also thanked the fire department for their quick response.