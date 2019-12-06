Krispy Kreme Doughnut shops host “Toy for Tots” event along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Krispy Kreme Doughnut shops along the Grand Strand hosted a Toys For Tots event Thursday. Anyone who donated a toy or $5 got a dozen free doughnuts.

“This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the county,” said Brian Bray, the Horry County Coordinator for Toys for Tots. “Last year we did 19,382 kids we helped through the toys for tots program as a whole, and these guys have been a large part of that for many years, and we love the fact that they are still helping us out.”

Santa even made a stop to enjoy some doughnuts rather than his usual milk and cookies.

The Toys for Doughnuts event was only for Thursday but they are still accepting donations.