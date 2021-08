MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re craving something sweet and you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, then Krispy Kreme has a deal for you.

Starting on Monday, Krispy Kreme is offering customers who have been vaccinated two free doughnuts. The offer is for one original glazed doughnut and one original glazed heart doughnut.

The promotion is valid until Sept. 5. Krispy Kreme has several locations along the Grand Strand.