Lakewood, PirateLand property owners concerned about new lease with city of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach voted to continue leasing land to Lakewood and Pirateland campgrounds for the next five years, but some people who own homes on the property worry what will happen once that time is up.

The city of Myrtle Beach has been leasing the land to the two campgrounds for decades. During that time, people have built homes on the property without knowing the city owns the land.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach officials voted to enter a new lease agreement with the campgrounds that will last five years. They plan to increase the lease cost by 16%.

Once the five years are up, the city will not continue to renew the lease.

Some homeowners in Lakewood say there are around 500 people with permanent homes in their neighborhood. They say the uncertainty of the situation prevents them from having a plan after five years.

“I would hope that the sale would be in favor of the campgrounds, but we have no way of knowing, so it’s scary. There are a lot of people in there that that’s their only home. We’re lucky, that’s our vacation home, but some folks, I don’t know what’s going to happen to them,” Luanne Harris, who has owned a home in Lakewood for 12 years said.

The city has discussed eventually selling the land to the campgrounds, but no official decision has been made.

Council plans to approve second reading of the lease agreement before its next meeting.