Lander University group building sand sculptures at Litchfield Beach in Georgetown County

LITCHFIELD BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A group from Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina, is building sand sculptures at Litchfield Beach in Georgetown County as part of an annual study tour.

Ten students and a faculty member are working on group and individual projects on the beach in front of the Litchfield Inn through Tuesday, and the public is invited to come out and check out their creations.

“Sand sculptures will be displayed for the public as long as they last (minutes or hours, depending),” said Doug McAbee, an associate art professor. “The work will be family friendly and we encourage anyone interested to come by and see what we’re doing.”

The group will be working at 9 a.m. each day and continue to early afternoon, McAbee said. On Sunday, he said they plan to spend the day at Brookgreen Gardens, a sculpture garden and wildlife preserve that’s located just south of Murrells Inlet.