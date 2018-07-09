Landing gear malfunction causes plane crash in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach officials say emergency crews responded to reports of a plane crash Monday morning.

According to city spokesperson Pat Dowling, a small plane ran off the runway shortly after 11 a.m at Grand Strand Airport, which is located off of Highway 17 at 2800 Terminal Street. Dowling says the plane was carrying the pilot and two passengers. No injuries were reported.

While the exact cause of the crash is unknown, it appears the landing gear may have malfunctioned, Dowling adds.

Kirk Lovell, director of air service and business development with Horry County, says the Grand Strand Airport is closed until the FAA reopens it. Lovell adds that airplane is based out of the Grand Strand Airport.

It’s unclear at this time if the plane was attempting to take off or land when the landing gear failed.

News13 has a crew en route to the scene and will update this post with information as it becomes available.