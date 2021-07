HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly early morning crash in Horry County.

The crash happened around 1:42 a.m. Monday along Highway 501 North near Forestbrook, according to the Highway Patrol’s traffic website. SCDOT reports the left lane is blocked. SCDOT cameras in the area showed police lights still on scene around 4:22 Monday morning.

News13 is working to learn more about the crash. Count on us to keep you updated on air and online.