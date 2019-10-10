Lane of Hwy 90. closed after car overturns near North Myrtle Beach Christian School

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A lane of Highway 90 is closed after a car overturned near the North Myrtle Beach Christian School.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched by Horry County 911 around 7:45 a.m. Thursday to the area of 9535 Highway 90 for a 2-vehicle crash, according to HCFR.

The Conway-bound lane of Highway 90 in the area is closed.

Courtesy: Horry County Fire Rescue

The driver of the car that overturned is being taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The other driver involved signed a waiver.

The SC Department of Public Safety, which includes Highway Patrol, also responded.

North Myrtle Beach Christian School is located at 9535 Highway 90, according to the school’s website.

