Bud Light truck driver seriously injured after crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple lanes of Highway 31 are closed Tuesday after a tractor trailer crashed into the woods, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

All southbound lanes are closed at Robert Edge Parkway so a wrecker can remove the truck, officials said. Drivers are asked to find another route. A photo from the scene shared by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue shows a Bud Light truck off to the side of the road.

Pat Dowling with the City of North Myrtle Beach said the driver of the Bud Light truck has severe injuries. Dowling said a white truck had a flat tire and was trying to get to the shoulder with the driver of the Bud Light truck swerved to get out of the way and ended up in the woods.

2 Lanes of Hwy 31 Southbound are closed in area of Milemarker 5 as crews work a MVA involving a Tractor Trailer into the woods. Expect delays along this route.



Truck 1, Squad 3, Engine 1, Battalion 1, Car 2 operating on scene. pic.twitter.com/ntvsDvBWyO — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) May 25, 2021

