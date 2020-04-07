Lanes of Hwy. 501 blocked as Conway police respond to 2-car crash ‘with entrapment’

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Lanes of Highway 501 are blocked Tuesday morning as Conway police are responding to a 2-car crash “with entrapment,” the department says in a Twitter post at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Conway police are on scene of the crash in the area of Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.

Both northbound lanes of Hwy. 501 are blocked and drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews continue working to clear the scene.

“No word yet on injuries,” the department says.

