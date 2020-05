MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lanes of Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach are closed due to a crash at 23rd Ave. North, according to Myrtle Beach Police.

Lanes of Kings Hwy are closed due to a motor vehicle crash at 23rd Ave N. Please take alternate routes and allow emergency crews to clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/Qbn19nHHTY — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) May 24, 2020

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes while emergency crews clear the area.

There is no word on any injuries. Count on News13 for updates.