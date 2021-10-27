Large crowd turns out for candlelight vigil honoring SBB part owner killed in motorcycle crash

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – An estimated 200 people came together Wednesday night at the Suck, Bang, Blow biker bar in Murrells Inlet to remember Stephen Pease.
Pease died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Troopers indicated it was a single-vehicle crash.
The bar’s former general manager, Bill Barber, told News13 that Pease was “like a son” to him and was “a fine young man,” “awesome father,” and “great husband.” Barber also praised Pease as a hard worker who was smart and very funny.
Pease worked for SBB for a number of years, including as assistant manager when Barber was the general manager. He later became general manager himself and then more recently became a part owner, according to Barber.
Pease’s wake will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, according to a post on the bar’s Facebook page.